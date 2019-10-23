Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former Jigawa governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday said there was no crime or shame if those that left the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) decided to return‎.

Lamido who stated this while addressing the Jigawa PDP stalwarts from across the state during a party meeting to replace officers at the state, zonal or ward level that had either died or defected to other political parties.

“In politics, there is no shame when people eat their vomit because there shouldn’t be any compulsion in ones political ideology.”

Sule Lamido ‎ said those that have left the party because “we have lost elections would soon realise that it is only the PDP that was built on real people-oriented ideology compared to those political parties that hinge their merit on individuals.”

Lamido beckoned those that have left the party to return declaring that “it is the choice of a son who soils his mothers bedspread to wait for the sheet to dry and return to the same bed or change to another bed entirely.”