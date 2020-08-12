The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said it has uncovered plans by some “disgruntled” individuals and groups to promote a campaign for the stoppage of Edo and Ondo elections sched- uled for September 19 and October 10, respectively.

IPAC attributed the “destructive plans” to some of their colleagues, particularly those from the de-registered political party who stampeded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) requesting that they be re-listed.

IPAC insisted that calling for postponement of an election that has gone 95 per cent cycle, in terms of preparation, was an act by unpatriotic Nigerians that could throw the system into a political “armageddon.”

Its National Chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, asked INEC to disregard such calls and pro- ceed with their plans for a free and fair elections.