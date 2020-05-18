The chairman, International Institute of Advanced Research and Training and Medical Director, Chidicon Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State, Prof. Philip Njemanze, has explained the steep rise in COVID-19 in some northern states.

In this interview, he also shed light on some conflicts of interest by some international actors in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Almajiri are testing positive for COVID-19 in northern states and this could be the reason for the steep rise in cases even among health workers in Kano and elsewhere. Could this be sabotage as some have suggested?

The situation should be assessed as calculated sabotage by some international bio-warfare criminals, who want to induce a community spread of the infection in Nigeria. They predicted that 60 million Nigerians along other Africans would die of the infection. According to them, people will be dropping dead in the streets in big African cities. These predictions were based on fake scientific models that simulated the situation for Nigeria using data they collected from the so-called polio eradication programme. The predictions failed because their presumptions were not evidence-based. The simulated situation used aerosol spread of the coronavirus when released in Nigeria but they did not factor in the physical constraint of high temperature and high humidity environment we have across Nigeria. Coronavirus as other aerosol-borne viruses do not spread in a high (40-70%) humid environment. Having failed in the model they needed a backup plan.

The high positive test rate found in Almajiri is suggestive that they might have been deliberately infected and sent across Nigeria to spread the infection in communities across the country. Therefore, there is an urgent need for the Federal Government to bring all the Almajirai and place them under quarantine and conduct COVID-19 tests to detect those infected, so they can be treated. This must be done in a very compassionate manner even when it is self-evident that most of the so-called Almajiri might not even be Nigerians but came in from other West African countries into Nigeria illegally. We must remember that the Almajiri are victims not the enemies.

The enemies are somewhere else in the world watching us to see if their models will be played out. They used the Almajirai as cover so that ethnic sentiments would becloud the right sense of reasoning.

You said that COVID-19 is a sabotage targeting Nigerians and other Africans. What really do you mean and how is this scientifically possible?

The United States government of Donald Trump rightly affirmed that the coronavirus strain that causes the COVID-19 pandemic was designed in the laboratory. First, they took the stain of coronavirus that affects bats and made it to infect humans. Ordinarily, it will take at least 800 years from a virus to jump species from bat to humans. But they made the virus in the lab to pass through what is known as ‘Accelerated Evolution’. Virologists cultured the virus in the test tube to jump from bat cells to mouse-rats-monkey then to human lung cells. They then give it what is known as ‘Gain of Function,’ that is making it more dangerous, mutate fast, and target a specific genetic type of people. For example, the CoV Spike Protein is the key for coronavirus to enter into human cells, which targets a receptor called the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme2. In the present COVID-19 pandemic, 70% of the deaths in the big cities in the United States like New York and Michigan were among African Americans. Elsewhere in Europe, especially in Italy and Spain, many of the people affected even though white share genetic similarities with black Africans because of mixed parentage in past history. That is why some call the Italians and Spaniards the Africans of Europe. There are black genetic traits all across Europe and the Americas even when the people have all the features of white persons. This dates back to the time of Black Europe and Black America. The COVID-19 maybe the first pandemic where racial genetic profiling was used to gene-edit viruses that cause disease in a particular race. We have entered a new dangerous era. We call on the United Nations Security Council to investigate thoroughly and outrightly ban all such misuse of gene-editing technologies.

This is scary stuff, I must say. What could be the motivation?

We have known about Eugenics for a long time. It is a belief and practice to create a pure superior race of people by killing off those who are considered inferior. In the Holocaust, the Nazis in Germany led by Adolf Hitler killed the Jews just because they were Jews. The Eugenists of today work with more refined tools of vaccines and gene-editing. They create vaccines that target a racial group they want to eliminate. But you cannot give people vaccines unless there is a major pandemic of a dreadful virus. So, they cause a pandemic as the means to mandate worldwide vaccination during which they can have access to introduce the vaccine that contains nano-particles that could do the harm to those they want to eliminate.

Assuming the vaccine is the same for everybody, how would they now select those undesirables?

Yes, it is possible to selectively mix nanoparticles that create what we call ‘digital certificates’ into a vaccine. This technology is available. These digital certificates could be misused to selectively eliminate undesirable persons who had received the vaccine. This could be achieved even by using high powered radio-frequency waves such as that used in the 5G cell phone technology. Dormant MRNA viruses could be activated using powerful RF signals, of the strength used in 5G. The main obstacle they have is mandating everybody to get the so-called vaccination with their nano-particles inside. It is not a surprise that there’s on-going legislation in most countries in Africa to mandate compulsory vaccination for this COVID-19 pandemic. It all confirms what most scientists fear is going on. Taking such a vaccine would, in my opinion, become a mass suicide for any group of people. I would maintain to all my patients that under no condition should they take such a vaccine. Moreover, given the fast genetic mutation of the COVID-19 virus, already said to have mutated 13 times in China during this pandemic, it is impossible to have one vaccine that works for all the strains. Therefore, a vaccine solution is hopeless except when it is mandated as a cover-up for some nefarious activity.

What should we now do about the suspended Infection Disease Bill in the House of Representatives or the Emergency Health Bill in the Senate?

I am familiar with those bills; they are the worst medical legislation ever drafted. They violate all the fundamental rights enshrined the1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They also violate the right to consent which is the basis of the Helsinki Declaration and United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights. The bills are not meant to promote health but to destroy life. All Nigerians must rise to condemn the bills and the National Assembly must withdraw both bills without any further reading.

You said that lockdown is not helpful in control of the spread of COVID-19 and there have been many reactions on either side. Do you have additional comments?

I understand some people taking cues on the lockdown they see happening across the world, especially in the United States, Europe and Russia. As I said before, Lockdown is one measure the governments of Africa particularly Nigeria should not adopt. To explain this better to our politicians, I make such recommendations based on worldwide variations in household size. In Nigeria, outside the extended family system, the average household size varies from 4.5 persons in Akwa Ibom State to 6.6 persons in Jigawa State. In Europe and America, it varies from 2 to 2.5 persons per household. In Europe or America, one person can self-isolate in a room. When you impose a lockdown in Nigeria, you are clustering people together in one room. These are people, who would have otherwise been apart during the day at their different workplaces and school. The desired social distancing in Nigeria is achievable outside the home and not in the home. You cluster neighbours and relatives into the small spaces in slums and poor city housing estates. The effect on social distancing you intended to achieve by imposing the lockdown is defeated. This is why the infection is rising in Lagos and Abuja because of community spread made worse by the lockdown. We just pray that it does not enter the slums of Lagos. It actually does not make any sense to impose a lockdown anywhere in Nigeria. This is in addition, to the economic hardship government imposed through lack of access to means for daily bread for most Nigerians. Rather, it would be prudent to allow people go about their daily business with precautionary use of locally made face masks. The face masks must be made right with samples demonstrated on television on how best to make them. America and Europe can impose a lockdown and the people can stay in their homes to make orders for any of their needs. The students study from home with online teaching. Some Europeans and Americans can work very well from home. In Europe and America, for some groups, the lockdown would make sense to reduce overcrowding in the offices. But for small business like restaurants and other service sectors, they must reopen to prevent total economic collapse. President Donald Trump is right to advocate immediate reopening of the country. The lockdown has no place in Nigeria’s strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The general use of home-made face masks in public transport, crowded churches, banks and other public places would be effective to prevent droplet and aerosol spread of the virus to some extent. In the open space when there is high humidity weather with high temperature, the aerosol spread of the virus is low with negligible transmissibility of the virus. However, when the wind is dry, transmission goes up. In Nigeria, we have a good level of relative humidity using above 40 per cent, so outer open space transmission is low. I have always said that in public places like banks, churches and hospitals etc, there should be humidifiers installed, to limit ambient aerosol transmission of the virus even when someone sneezes or coughs in the room.

If the lockdown is not the way to go for Nigeria, how do you think we can eradicate this COVID-19?

It is possible to eradicate the COVID-19 and I must add with malaria and amebiasis at the same time. The important thing we have going for us is the observation that the anti-malarial drug of the chloroquine family called Quinines work to reduce the coronavirus viral load with 92 per cent efficacy in patients, with very good outcomes as reported by French investigators. We can turn this tragedy into a great opportunity to eradicate the coronavirus along with malaria in Nigeria. The observation of reduction of viral load of coronavirus very early in the disease means that if we have a community spread of the coronavirus we could prophylactically give the chroloquine or other similar drugs in the family along with Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT). This would achieve the goal of reducing coronavirus viral load, wiping out malaraia parasites and wiping amebiasis, which is an intestinal parasite that infects over 70 per cent of Nigerians.

We have been taking anti-malarials for years. What is different about your prescription of this measure now?

This is a novel approach. We are taking a step to eradicate coronavirus and malaria at the same time. How can this be done? The malarial treatment in Nigeria and around the world has been very inappropriate. What usually happens is that when mosquitoes bite someone with the malaria parasite –plasmodium, it passes it onto the other person who now becomes sick of malaria. As soon as the sick person takes the anti-malarial drugs, the parasites are wiped out in blood. The latter person who is now well will get bitten again by another set of mosquitoes that suck blood from another person who is sick, and the cycle repeats. The problem is that at every given time, someone around you has the malaria parasite. The ideal situation is to have everyone free of the malaria parasite at any given time, so when the mosquitoes bite, they cannot get the malaria parasite from anyone. The correct approach of control I am advocating is to treat everyone in Nigeria or Africa with the chloroquine-artemisinine combination therapy at the same time. That is, on a specific day, every year, everyone in Nigeria or even across Africa takes the anti-malarial drug. The result is that at any given time, no person across the continent has the malaria parasite in his blood. So even though mosquitoes bites people, the blood sucked from them does not contain the malaria parasite, and hence no malaria disease. Four such anti-malarial days could be dedicated in each year every three months (120 days) to allow renewal of the red blood cells. The red blood cells lasts only 120 days, so every three months renew with none infested with malaria parasites. It is hoped that, within two years all malaria cases across the African continent could be eradicated. However, there in one catch. The malaria parasites harboured in the mosquitoes could still cause disease to spread, which would be eliminated in the subsequent cycles of the malaria days and by any such persons taking the anti-malarial drugs on their own. The incoming people will be treated on arrival at the borders.

How does this approach help eradicate COVID-19?

The same approach works simultaneously for COVID-19 because the mass use of quinine-based drugs will reduce the COVID-19 viral load, which make it impossible for a major community outbreak of the disease but retains the virus in blood in enough quantity to stimulate the immune system to produce permanent immunity to COVID-19. It may not apply for those actively sick with COVID-19, but will work for many without symptoms. We still need to do all the COVID-19 tests necessary to isolate those with active serious infections, and treat them.

If there is an already possible fix, why are we not looking into this home-grown solutions rather than wait for a vaccine?

The solution I proffer is possible to administer even from today. However, there is need for the political leadership to take the correct cues and not to be distracted by the international band-wagon solutions which do not apply to our conditions. We need home-grown solutions to our problems. The WHO was not designed to be giving guidance to countries; on the other hand, it is an organization to provide a forum to facilitate exchange of ideas across national borders. It is wrong to be looking up to WHO in Geneva to provide us guidance. We must devise our own solutions here and tender it for others to emulate. The Ugandans came up with the Abstinence and Be Faithful solution to curb HIV/AIDS, and the prevalence rate fell from 30 percent to 6 percent within a short time. Today, it is the most effective strategy that saved us from the HID/AIDS pandemic. It did not come from WHO. Nigeria, came up with Oral Rehydration Therapy to reduce mortality from diarrheal diseases in children. It is possible for the Federal Government to declare four Anti-Malaria Days to take the anti-malarial drugs (Quinine & ACT) every three months. The Federal Ministry of Health should give the guidance on which drugs are approved for this use in Nigeria. This could be realized as soon as possible.