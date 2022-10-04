By Sunday Ani

Following persistent traffic gridlock in Lagos, a real estate company, Thesaurus Group, owners of Thesaurus Gardens, in partnership with Lagos State Government has launched a new water transportation outfit, Thesaurus Bay in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State to provide alternative transportation means and ease traffic pressures on Lagos roads.

Speaking at the official launch of the Bay located along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Chief Executive Officer of Thesaurus Group, Bolaji Olasode, said the outfit was a celebration of Public Private Partnership (PPP) on sustainable growth and development of infrastructure.

“We are partnering with the Lagos State government. Last year we promised that we would start water transportation and now we are adding another package called the ‘Tour of Omu Creek’ to it, so that people can view the wonderful ambience of Lagos from the creek. We also have the conventional ferry movement of people from here in Sangotedo to any part of Lagos. We are working with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu’s T.H.E.M.E agenda, which cuts across housing development, transportation, environment and development of tourism along the Sangotedo axis,” he said.

Olasode said aside providing alternatives to road transportation, the venture would equally promote culture and tourism because through the project, people could actually commute from the jetty, which is opposite Crown Estate along Lekki-Epe expressway, to see the beautiful creeks of Omu. He also said plans were under way to accommodate international tourists by bringing out the exotic animals from the creeks for them to see.

“The next phase is for us to build a world class Pelican Resort at Sangotedo, which will have a creek and floating lounge. We also have aquatic centre for the preservation of exotic and rare fishes in the Omu Creek,” he said.

He said the official operation of the jetty would start on Tuesday, October 4, with three boats, but promised that with time, more boats would be added with time.