By Sunday Ani

Following the persistent traffick gridlock in Lagos, a real estate company, Thesaurus Group, owners of Thesaurus Gardens, in partnership with the Lagos State Government has launched a new water transportation outfit, the Thesaurus Bay, in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State to provide alternative transportation means and ease traffick pressures on Lagos roads.

Speaking at the official launch of the Bay located along Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Chief Executive Officer of Thesaurus Group, Mr. Bolaji Olasode, said the outfit was a celebration of Public Private Partnership (PPP) on sustainable growth and development of infrastructure. “We are partnering with the Lagos State Government. Last year we promised that we would start water transportation and now we are adding another package called the ‘Tour of Omu Creek’ to it, so that people can view the wonderful ambience of Lagos from the creek. We also have the conventional ferry movement of people from here in Sangotedo to any part of Lagos. We are working with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu’s T.H.E.M.E agenda, which cuts across housing development, transportation, environment and development of tourism along the Sangotedo axis,” he said.

Olasode noted that aside from providing alternatives to road transportation, the venture would equally promote culture and tourism because through the project, people could actually commute from the jetty, which is opposite Crown Estate along Lekki-Epe expressway, to see the beautiful creeks of Omu. He also said plans were under way to accommodate international tourists by bringing out the exotic animals from the creeks for them to see.

“The next phase is for us to build a world class Pelican Resort at Sangotedo, which will have a creek and floating lounge. We also have aquatic centre for the preservation of exotic and rare fishes in the Omu Creek,” he added

He said the official operation of the jetty would start on Tuesday, October 4, with three boats but promised that with time, more boats would be added.

On the charges and booking methods, he said the prices were affordable and clients could book online as well as walk into the jetty and book. “You can book online but we also have provisions for walk-in clients who come in and go to our ticketing point to book their tickets. Our prices are flexible. From here to Falomo is N1500 and to CMS is N2000. Our boat is coming with a tracking device to be able to monitor the movement of our boats. We also have an emergency rescue mission in case of any mishap. We are also providing security personnel to ensure the safety of our passengers along the creeks,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni commended the initiators of the project, and urged them to open more branches in Lagos. He said “This will serve as another alternative to road transportation and even tourism and relaxation. I enjoin the initiators to open more branches in Lagos. I commend them for adding to the infrastructure and the fleet of yachts and boats that we have in Lagos State.”

In his remarks, the Eti-Osa East LCDA chairman, Campus Ogundare, commended the state government for all the development projects being cited in the local council including the Thesaurus Bay. “We are very happy that this development came at the right time. Our motorways have always been busy with unwarranted gridlock. With this development, our people and other road users now have reliable options, and more pressures will be off our roads, even though we are optimistic that with the completion of regional roads, traffic gridlocks will become things of the past,” he said.