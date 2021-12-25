SPECIALreport on Christmas

By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

It’s Christmas all over the world, and many parts of Nigeria are agog for the festivities.

Emeka is already in the village in Enugu State, waiting to eat the delicious food prepared by his grandmother. Funmi has travelled to Ibadan. Clad in glamorous native attire, she is on her way to attend a family get together. And for Mohammed, the workaholic, it is time to spend some quality time with his rather large family.

Above is a summary of what Christmas looks like in Nigeria, irrespective of race or religion. Unfortunately, there are some who would have loved to spend the festive season in their homes, but for whom fate had other plans. These are the people that would be spending Christmas in police cells and in the prisons. Also, in this category are patients in the hospitals and inmates of charity homes.

Suspects: It’s sad spending Christmas behind bars

One of such persons is Segun who was nabbed by the Lagos Police Command days after he went on a phone-snatching jamboree with his partners-in-crime.

Said he: “I was supposed to travel down to Ekiti for my brother’s marriage. I was just trying to raise money to buy clothes for the wedding. He is getting married on December 26, and I was supposed to be part of his groomsmen. In fact, he was relying on me to contribute to the wedding. I am sorry and pray that they will find our gang leader because he is the one that knows where the guns are.”

Chibuike is from Abia State and he is among the suspected miscreants arrested by the Lagos State Taskforce recently.

“Going home during Christmas is very important for me as an Igbo man. My parents are in Abia State and they thing that I am doing well in Lagos. The man who I’m an apprentice to drove me away when his money started missing. I became stranded and homeless. I had to survive; that is why I joined the Mushin boys to steal. We don’t carry guns; we only pick pockets. My plans were to go home this Christmas and tell my family the truth. I do not don’t know my fate inside here.

I am sad because my family will now know what their son is doing in Lagos. I miss my family and I hope other young men will learn from my mistakes.”

At the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Saturday Sun noticed unusual traffic of persons waiting to be attended to by the wardens on duty. Majority was there to drop off packages for some inmates while others were there to visit some inmates. One of the wardens who spoke with Saturday Sun said there might not be any form of party at the centre this year. “

It used to be a celebration before the era of COVID 19, and some of the people outside would even wish that they were locked up for the season. Gifts upon gifts, parties will be organised by different groups, and so on. People come here to celebrate their birthdays with the inmates. But all these have changed because of Coronavirus.

“We are also losing out because those on duty that day will feel homesick. It is the work we applied for, so I am not complaining. I pray Nigerians will not forget the inmates because the human traffic has reduced.”

When asked if there were any plans for inmates in various correctional centres, the spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos Command, Rotimi Oladokun said that such activities had been cancelled. “Due to the COVID 19 pandemic that is very much around us, there are still restrictions. In the past, we normally allowed all kinds of groups to organise events for them, but this year, it will just be among themselves. We also allow people to come in but they will stop at the point of entrance and whatever we have for them will be distributed to them appropriately,” he assured.

It’s our choice; life comes first – Caregivers

In the hospital environment, the story is slightly different. Patients and caregivers are there of their own free will. Dr Mary Ann, a paediatrician at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State told Saturday Sun that she already chose a path for herself when she decided to be trained as a doctor.

Her words: “It is nothing to be happy about but you have to go to work. It’s what we signed up for. All I do is to try and wake up early and prepare all that my people need for the day. I am a paediatrician and one must be there because of the children. Apart from the celebration of the birth of Jesus, it’s also an opportunity to meet up with family, friends and extended relations. If you have the opportunity to travel to your hometown, then it’s the best of it all. I missed last year but luckily, I am going to be with my family this year. I am very excited, although it’s just for that day as I will resume the next day.”

Dr Nneka Okezie, a gynaecologist in the United States, said it is a bit easy for her because she is blessed with a supportive and understanding husband and children.

“As a doctor, I know the importance of my job, which is saving lives. Most Christmas days, I work 24 hours and it’s not easy, especially when I started my own family. But I thank God for blessing me with an understanding husband and children,” she told the reporter.

Dr Johnson Bamidele, a gynaecologist and owner of a private clinic in Lagos, claimed that he couldn’t remember the last time he spent Christmas with his family.

“Ever since I became a consultant and opened my own clinic, a lot of things have changed. I am always on call as one case or the other will definitely drag me out of home. My family is used to it already and we make use of any opportunity that I get. I remember three years ago when I had a capable doctor on ground, unfortunately on Christmas day, we had three emergencies and there was no way he could handle it alone. I had chosen to host my relatives in my house that year. I failed to be there because life comes first. I can’t wait to retire and believe me, I will spend the remaining part of my life to celebrate with my family.”

He also stated that the hospital normally organises some entertainment for patients who might not make it back home due to ill health.

“Most patients struggle to go home even when they are not fully recovered. The others must stay and to make them feel at home, we arrange special gifts for them and play Christmas tunes all through that day. It is not their fault but they are here owing to certain circumstances,” he stated.

We wish we were home, but… – Patients

Beaming with smile, one of the patients at the children’s ward told Saturday Sun that her greatest wish was to go home and spend the season with her family. She had a premature baby two weeks ago and the doctor had yet to certify the children fit to go home.

“I thank God that my son is alive and I am also alive. I was supposed to deliver in early February but God choose another plan for us. I will miss my family this season.”

Also lying down looking pale was a girl about eight years old. Her mother, who had placed a lot of toys hanging around her bed, told Saturday Sun that her daughter’s greatest wish was to go home for Christmas.

“We love travelling to the village every year for Christmas celebration and she is always excited to see her grandmother. Unfortunately, she has pneumonia. We have to be here till she is fully recovered,” the mother said.

We are not home but not forgotten

In all the charity homes visited, Saturday Sun observed that the Christmas season is one of the periods that a lot persons, groups and organisations flood these homes with gifts. From So Said Charity Home in Okota, Little Saints Orphanage in Ilupeju, St Monica Orphanage, Iju, Love Home Orphanage, Our Peace Charity and Mary’s Perpetual Foundation, the story is the same.

At Our Peace Charity Home, the director, who introduced herself as Mrs Funmilayo Adeleke thanked Nigerians for their generosity towards their charity home.

“We have only ten children with us, as most of our children have been put up for adoption or are living with foster parents. The only thing we miss over here is the family setting. Nigerians and corporate organisations are very generous. These kids that you see here will get as much as six toys at the end of the season. The only thing we miss is the family setting. Like I said earlier, we also have an arrangement and send them to live with foster parents for some time. Some of the ones in the home with us were brought by either parent, especially the men. A man who lost his wife can bring his children to us to take care of till they are grown.”

At the Mercy Ogbuehi Widows and Orphans Foundation in Ikeja, about 80 widows received several gifts as part of their end of year activities.

They also organised free shopping for widows and orphans few days ago. On that day, several widows were granted access to pick few items at no cost. They include household items and edibles.

One of the coordinators, who introduced himself as Peter, explained that gifts were also extended to those who could be termed as less privileged.

Said he: “It is a season of forgiving and we found out that some of the families are in worse situations that the orphans. We have about 40 families currently benefitting from the foundation. The foundation is also sponsoring seven orphans in school as well as supporting various orphanages with provisions and materials on a monthly basis, as part of its outreach.”