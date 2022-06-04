By Samuel Opaniyi

They have come again

From their bloody wars

Their boots full of pride

Pride of lies and failure

Pride of lies to bribe our minds like a bride.

They have come again

With their luxury gifts,

Gifts to mask our penury

In the presence of their cameras.

When you ask them

Ask them of what they’ve brought in their baskets

They’ll tell you, it’s full of Akara, beans cake covered,

Covered with stones and bullets,

Bullets shot at us on our roads and on the rail.

Stoning us in the heart,

The heart of our innocence

Given to them as our pride.

They have come again

Coming to us in their white Agbada

White, which never represents the true colour of their minds

White Agbada, housing their protruding bellies

Full of rots, rots derived from our worth

White Agbada, standing for their wealth

To slap our deaths,

Deaths of grieve and poverty

Poverty caused by their liberty,

Liberty stolen from us for their puberty

Yes! They have come again

Like before, and before, and before.

Coming again to us like an arrogant husband

To his long forsaken wife;

To swim his wondering penis in her deluded vagina

And take her pride without consideringher price.

They have come again

With their sweet lexis

In borrowed baban riga from the North

On an Eastern body;

In their borrowed Ankara from the West

On a Northern body;

In their borrowed Isiagu from the East

On a Western body:

All a game of deceit to repeat our defeat

They have come again

To bestow upon our heads

Another pots of poverty and dusty peace in quatrains.

In pieces they’ve cut us and rent us to our neighbours

To pay their traceless debts _

As a property of poverty to our

children unborn.

Oh! They have come again

With their theatre of words

On their constructed stage of blood,

Blood, never theirs, but ours

In their putrefying tongues

To leave us delusional as usual,

As usual yet, not mutual.

Yes! They have come again

And they’ll continue to come

If we do not stop them.

This time around, stop them.

Stop them _ reject their lexis

And demand for their scrotum

Before you assure them your PVC.

Stop them _ reject their Naira

And demand for their castle.

Stop them _ give no face to them

But wait to put up your votes

To decide their fates

And give ourselves the face we deserve.