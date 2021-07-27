From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said the Federal Government could not bring their son to court, yesterday, because they have no evidence against him.

In a chat, Kanu’s younger brother and spokesman of the family, Emmanuel, said they were not surprised at the development because, according to him, the Nigerian government was full of disappointments and hiding something from the people.

“They know what they are hiding; that’s why we keep on telling the whole world that Nigeria is not reliable.

“They could not bring him to court for trial because they have no evidence against him. The most important thing, as far as I am concerned, and the family as well, is that the Nigerian government has no evidence against him, and that was why they could not bring him to the court.

“Nigeria is full of foul plays, so we are not surprised at what they are doing. This is a country where people see white and call it black and vice versa.

“By not bringing Nnamdi Kanu to court, today, I can tell you that Nigeria is a weak system, a system that lacks transparency and equity, so to speak; that’s what is playing out here.

“To tell you how corrupt the system is, before the commencement of the botched trial, they chose the media houses they can manipulate to cover the trial, those who will favour them, but those who stand by the truth, they didn’t allow them to come near.

“It’s supposed to be an open trial, not a secret trial, so why restrict other media houses?

“Why would they choose the media houses that will come and report their own speech?”

Emmanuel claimed that he had it on good authority that his brother had been moved from the DSS headquarters, Abuja, to their facility in Niger State.

“They keep on being unreliable and deceiving themselves. I have it on good authority that instead of bringing him to court to face trial, they have moved him to the DSS facility in Niger State,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.