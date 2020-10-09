Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A thief, who is also a legislative aide to a member of the House of Representatives, on Friday, broke into the office chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Organizations and Donor Agencies, Kabiru Idris, at the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly.

The thief was apprehended with the aid of Closed Circuit Television (CCT) mounted in the office.

Idris, who confirmed the development, explained that the intruder into his office after using several keys, barely 15 minutes after he left the office.

According to him, “Fortunately for him, he shut the light of my office but I was able to on it, I set my cameras. Live I can see him online…he used different keys but I can see from the camera, he was struggling to open the door.

“And this was less than 15 minutes when I closed from the office. Basically he was monitoring my movement. There and then we now saw how he came into the office. We have all the videos.”

The lawmaker added that since the thief is a staff to a member of the House, his principal has been contacted, noting that “it will be unfair for me to take any action or allow anybody to take any action without the consent of his principal.”

Idris added “I’ have already invited him, he’s on his way coming. Thereafter, we will give a brief of what happened.

“The Chairman of the Press (Hon. Benjamin Kalu) is with us, whose office also was burgled two weeks ago. Chairman civil society, an chairman of press, we were all burgled, so we don’t know what is happening,” he observed.

The Sun gathered that the issue has been handed over to the National Assembly management for further action, as at the time of filing this report.