From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Buhari House, the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, was practically thrown into a state of confusion on Wednesday following the stealing of about $75,000 from a chieftain of the party at the secretariat to purchase the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.
The incident, which happened at the main entrance gate of the party at the Blantyre street, Wuse 11, due to the inability of the security details to curtail the surging crowd that grounded human and vehicular activities.
Our correspondent gathered that the chieftain lost the money when the brown envelop containing it fell off his hand and his expensive handset.
Narrating the incident to our correspondent, an eyewitness, said that the party chieftain practically became mad after missing the money was seen shouting and running helter-skelter without any attention.
Our correspondent further gathered that incident led to the dismantling of tents already arranged for the party officials in charge of the sale of the nomination forms and relocating them to International Conference Centre (ICC) for the continuation of the sales of forms.
Meanwhile, the secretariat was a beehive of activities as hundreds of party members aspiring for various positions in the forthcoming 2023 general elections troop the secretariat to purchase the party’s nomination forms.
In a related development, APC stakeholders equally stormed the Secretariat on a solidarity visit on the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.
Addressing newsmen, the stakeholders said; “within the last three weeks, we witnessed a new leadership style that is reforming our great party at the APC. We are here to encourage and support the National Chairman Sen Abdullahi Adamu Turakin Keffi to continue with the stiff measures that will make it difficult for unpatriotic party men to continue fraudulent activities that is affecting our party negatively.
“APC is standing strong with the policy of the National Chairman as he always studies an activity before approving such activity. The committee that reviews the management of the party and made submissions has done a great job. We are strongly supporting the decision taken by the party and the subsequent actions. The recent happening in the party is a wakeup call to all APC management.
“We should unite in supporting the party not unity in destruction. As the primary elections are around the corner, we are appealing to the leadership of the party to introduce measures that will make it impossible for unpatriotic party men to manipulate any primary elections,” they pleaded.
