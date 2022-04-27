From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Buhari House, the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, was practically thrown into a state of confusion on Wednesday following the stealing of about $75,000 from a chieftain of the party at the secretariat to purchase the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

The incident, which happened at the main entrance gate of the party at the Blantyre street, Wuse 11, due to the inability of the security details to curtail the surging crowd that grounded human and vehicular activities.

Our correspondent gathered that the chieftain lost the money when the brown envelop containing it fell off his hand and his expensive handset.

Narrating the incident to our correspondent, an eyewitness, said that the party chieftain practically became mad after missing the money was seen shouting and running helter-skelter without any attention.

Our correspondent further gathered that incident led to the dismantling of tents already arranged for the party officials in charge of the sale of the nomination forms and relocating them to International Conference Centre (ICC) for the continuation of the sales of forms.

Meanwhile, the secretariat was a beehive of activities as hundreds of party members aspiring for various positions in the forthcoming 2023 general elections troop the secretariat to purchase the party’s nomination forms.

In a related development, APC stakeholders equally stormed the Secretariat on a solidarity visit on the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Addressing newsmen, the stakeholders said; “within the last three weeks, we witnessed a new leadership style that is reforming our great party at the APC. We are here to encourage and support the National Chairman Sen Abdullahi Adamu Turakin Keffi to continue with the stiff measures that will make it difficult for unpatriotic party men to continue fraudulent activities that is affecting our party negatively.