From John Adams, Minna

One of the security guards to the District Head of Wawa in Borgu local government area of Niger state, Dr. Muhamud Aliyu who was abducted from his palace on Saturday night by gunmen has been arrested in connection with the kidnap.

The suspected security guard who was just employed by the monarch about two month ago was apprehended on Monday by security agent.

According to a reliable source close to the palace of the District Head, the security guard was recruited from Benin republic to give protection to the traditional ruler.

However a week before the incident, the security guard, it was further gathered, sought for permission to return to Benin republic to attend to some pressing family problem and was allowed to travel.

Rather than traveling to Benin as requested, the security guard was sighted by members of the community in the town.

He was equally sighted within the palace few hours before the kidnap incident, a development which fueled his suspicion and subsequent arrest for questioning.

Meanwhile ,it was gathered that a marathon meeting was held till late Monday evening in New Bussa between the Emir of Borgu Alhaji Mohammed Dantoro, security chiefs in the area and village and other district heads over the development in the Emirate.

The monarch is still being held by his abductors in an unknown destination.