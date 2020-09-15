Dominic Thiem says he dedicated his whole life to winning a Grand Slam title, and with his victory at the US Open, on Sunday, the Austrian expects more of the sport’s biggest prizes to come his way.

Thiem had lost his three previous Grand Slam finals – two to Rafa Nadal at the French Open and once to Novak Djokovic in Australia – and looked as if he had squandered another chance when Alexander Zverev won the first two sets in New York.

But the Austrian staged a stunning comeback to win 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills and will now head to the French Open with renewed confidence.

“I expect it’s going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments,” said Thiem, who became the first player outside Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer to claim a Grand Slam title since Stan Wawrinka’s 2016 US Open triumph.