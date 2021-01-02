From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Suspected armed robbers have invaded Alor community in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State and stole a newly installed water pumping machine at their primary health centre.

A mobile telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, Saturday Sun gathered, had drilled the borehole in the clinic on the directive of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, to whom they had offered the project as a gift.

Narrating what transpired during the annual general meeting convened by Alor People’s Assembly (APA), Ngige told his kinsmen that MTN had offered to drill the borehole near his house but he directed them to the clinic.

“MTN Nigeria wanted to give me a borehole. They said that they would site it in my village area; my village square. But I said ‘no, locate it for me in the community’s health centre.’ It was their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“They built it in the health centre as I directed. They have also tested it. But do you know what happened? The day I came to flag off a free medical programme I sponsored which was held in the health centre, I was told that thieves have stolen the sumo (water pumping machine).

“The borehole was built about three months ago. There was no water in the hospital. I had to buy water. I supplied the health centre with tanker loads of water for the programme. Nurses told me that there was no single security man working in the hospital”, Ngige lamented.