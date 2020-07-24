The National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPST), the umbrella body of private teachers in Nigeria, has raised the alarm that things were getting unbearable due to the prolonged closure of schools.

NAPST President, Akhigbe Augustine, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, disclosed that since the closure of schools in March, private school teachers have not been paid their monthly salaries and thus solicited government and philanthropic interventions for teachers.

“A good number of private school teachers were last paid in February. The closure of schools for the whole of third term of 2019/2020 academic session means that no tuition payment, and obviously, salaries for months running will not be paid also.

“Obviously, private school teachers are facing difficult times with no hope in sight as of when the lockdown on schools will be lifted. The States and Federal Government have not considered private school teachers as a group that deserves palliatives whereas they are in the group of vulnerable Nigerians.

“In reality, over 100, 000 families of private school teachers, most especially where both husband and wife are private school teachers, are unable to feed their families and cannot pay basic bills.

“Private schools in Nigeria do not receive government subventions. They rely solely on tuition payments. More often than not, salaries are not paid as at when due. Hence, apart from underpayment, private school teachers in Nigeria also have to contend with the issue of delay in monthly payment of their entitlements.”