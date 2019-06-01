Sometime ago, men look at ankara fashion with disdain. But that is not any more. Now men rock ankara in different styles and designs. Ankara fashion has become a hot fashion trend for men worldwide. It is an amazing option for not only women but men as well.

The print is versatile and beautiful on men despite their age.

Various ankara styles and designs for men keep coming up each day such as ankara shirts, suits, shorts, trousers, agbada, kaftan, dashiki, and many other creative designs.