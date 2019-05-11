These days, it is common to see fathers pushing a stroller or carrying their babies in little pouches across their chest. These sights are adorable because most fathers never did anything like that.

These fathers went to work or their business places in the morning, while mothers stayed at home with the children, dealing with dirty diapers, messy feeding time and cranky nap time.

In the past, mothers didn’t see anything weird about that arrangement of having to deal with their children all by themselves with little or no contributions from their fathers. They had old-school parents and were raised the same way.

But today, dads now openly wear baby carriers. That’s just one of the things dads today do, that dads of yesteryear would laugh at.

The contraptions really are endless

Men are seen wearing those sashes that wrap around their body, cradling the baby. They have been seen wearing front-facing backpacks. They are pushing strollers decked out with pink and sparkly toys. Dads today will transport their babies in all the ways moms do.

Midnight feedings

It used to just be moms responsible for the midnight feeding. When that expected 3am screaming would start, moms would be up and doing what they know how to do best. And they would be up again for the 5am feeding. Of course, back then, the understanding was that dad had to get up early for work and mom didn’t. Today, a lot of moms and dads share the midnight feedings.

Talking in a baby voice

Some fathers didn’t address their children in baby voices. They might snuggle and play with them once in a while but they spoke to their kids in the same voice they use to talk to their business associates. In the past, only women addressed children in baby voices when they were little.

Involvement in all hobbies

When many of us were growing up, moms took daughters to their activities and those were mostly things like ballet and debate competitions while dads took sons to sports activities. Today, you will find plenty of dads standing around at ballet class, helping the girls put on their shoes, and cheering them on as if their lives depended on it.

Bonding while enjoying hobbies

The beauty of fathers feeling free to hang out at traditionally feminine hobbies is that they get to bond more with their kids. And, the beauty of doing away with gender ideas around hobbies means that parents don’t feel any shame around a child who chooses to go against a gender norm. The result is children who feel free to be themselves and parents who feel free to encourage that.

In the past, moms handled transport

In the past, moms were fully responsible for getting toddlers from point A to point B. You would see moms frantically tethering two kids to themselves via leash, satchel, or any means, while dads strolled care-free next to them. Things have changed these days and some dads are more involved in taking care of their babies.