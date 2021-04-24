By Kate Halim

The first time 26-year-old Gbemi Daramola met her present partner, she was blown away by the scent of his perfume. It was love at first sniff. He smelt so good that she flashed him a smile. He reciprocated and they started a conversation.

After talking about different issues for almost an hour while waiting for their individual flights, they exchanged numbers. The next day, Daramola got a call from the man who made her weak in the knees with his perfume, and the rest is history.

Daramola told Saturday Sun that the way a man smells turns her on or off immediately. She revealed that when she met her boyfriend, it was the scent of his perfume that attracted her to him instantly. They have been dating for over six months now and she is still very much enamoured by him.

“The moment I sniffed his perfume on that fateful day, I turned around to find out who was disturbing me in a good way. When I saw him sit down, I walked to where he was and sat down beside him. I smiled at him while greeting him and he responded. I complimented him and asked for the name of his perfume, he told me. Then, we started talking,” she said.

Daramola confessed that one thing she can’t stand in a man is lack of proper hygiene. Once she perceives a bad smell from a man, she takes off. She doesn’t like men who don’t take care of their bodies or those who don’t bother about smelling nice. She deliberately stays away from men who believe that observing proper body hygiene is for women alone.

According to Daramola, “I run away from men who smell badly. There’s nothing he will say that I will listen to. Bad smell puts me off. I refused to date a handsome and rich guy in the past because he smelt bad. I couldn’t stand his stench. I turned down his proposal. I am attracted to men who smell good and take care of their bodies.”

Different strokes for different women

Ms. Chidera Ekeh said that the first thing she notices in a man is his dressing and his shoes. She noted that a man who wears fitted clothes and good shoes is a major turn on for her. She feels bad when a man who wears oversized shirts and trousers approaches her for a relationship. She feels bad because it means they don’t pay attention to their appearance.

“A man who doesn’t pay attention to his dressing is not someone I would date or marry. If you can’t coordinate your day-to-day looks, how do you expect me to trust you with my life, future and dreams? I am attracted to men who dress well. Call me vain, but that is who I am,” Ekeh said.

Ekeh recalled when one guy from her place of work asked her out. He was a good guy but he didn’t know how to dress. He was always wearing oversized shirts and trousers with funny looking shoes to boot. She decided to be honest with him and let him know why she turned down his offer to go out for drinks and dinner.

“I told him that he was good looking but he suffocates his good looks with oversized shirts and trousers. I told him to measure himself and get his accurate shirt and trouser size and change his looks. He didn’t feel bad but took my advice. The next time I saw him, he was looking so sexy and I was happy that he listened to me.”

For Josephine Adetunji, guys with well groomed beards are a huge turn on. She loves bearded guys and doesn’t hide it. Once she sees a guy with well trimmed beards, she starts drooling. At one time, she missed her bus stop because she was chatting with a bearded guy. It was so funny that she got home late and started laughing at herself.

Adetunji told Saturday Sun that she doesn’t like guys with smooth faces. They look so feminine for her liking. She believes that men should have beards and hair. She loves running her fingers through her man’s chest. It makes her happy when she can play with her man’s beards and chest hairs.

“Clean shaved guys should avoid me. Whenever I see a man with a smooth face, I look the other way. I am not interested in men whose faces look smooth like that of women. How do you know he is a real man without facial hair and chest hairs? I like my man looking manly. Guys with beards are my spec. I find facial beards very attractive,” Adetunji added.

Whenever Grace Enoabasi meets a handsome guy, she is attracted to him immediately. If he is not good looking, she doesn’t bother about looking out for other qualities. But once he looks good, she looks at his ears, collar, fingernails and toenails. If he is not clean, she is immediately turned off. Cleanliness turns her on. She likes men who take care of themselves and who smell sweet too.

“I love handsome men. If he doesn’t look good, I don’t bother checking for other qualities. A lot of men don’t pay attention to their bodies and it is bad. Sometimes, you meet a man and he smells good but once you look at his fingernails, behind his ears and collar, you want to throw up. I take care of myself so my man should do the same,” Enoabasi said.

Precious Monye is a 24-year-old lady. She says she is attracted to rich and generous men. Just like her name implies, she reveals that she loves the precious things of life that money can buy. According to her, a man who doesn’t have money has no business asking a woman out.

The University of Lagos undergraduate said that she gets amused when some guys call women who go after rich men names. She doesn’t understand why men who don’t like themselves when they don’t have money expect women to love them when they are broke. She believes any woman who falls in love with a broke man needs to have her head examined. Money is love to her and a man who doesn’t spend money on his woman is not someone she would date or marry.

Monye notes that it is one thing for a man to have money and it is another thing for him to be generous with his woman. She avoids stingy men like a plague. In her opinion, stingy men bring drama and unnecessary stress but expect the best from women. For as long as she can remember, she is always attracted to rich and generous guys.

“Money turns me on,” she says. “Getting good gifts from my man makes me very happy. Without money, I have no love to give to any man. I didn’t come to this world to suffer with a man. If a man doesn’t have money, he should stay away from me. I’m attracted to guys with money who are also generous. I guess I am vain. Without money, relationships are hard.”