Arthritis means inflammation of the joints and there are several conditions that can affect joints in the body. It is one of the many conditions associated with increasing age and usually affects older persons. There are various forms of arthritis, very commonly reported are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout among many others. Arthritis can cause a range of symptoms and impair a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks. There is no sole cause of all types of arthritis and the cause or causes differ according to the form of arthritis. Some causes may include injury, aberrant metabolism, heredity, infections and disorders of the immune system.

Many types of arthritis can be associated with a combination of factors while some present with no obvious cause. Lifestyle including diet, smoking can affect a person’s risk of developing arthritis. There are certain foods that increase inflammation, for instance, those derived from animals and diets that have high refined sugar content which can worsen symptoms. For instance, gout is closely linked to diet, as it can be caused by elevated levels of uric acid from a high purine diet.

Risk factors for arthritis could be non-modifiable which include age (arthritis occurs more among elderly), sex (many types of arthritis are more commoner in females), genetic factors(certain genes are associated with higher risks of specific types of arthritis). Some individuals can have risk factors for arthritis which are modifiable and examples include overweight and obesity, joint injuries, infection, nature of work (especially those that involve repetitive knee bending and squatting).

Arthritis can be mainly into inflammatory( where inflammation causes damage to affected joints and leads to pain, swelling, or stiffness), degenerative or mechanical(usually involves damage to the cartilage that covers the bone), infectious(due to infection of the joints, for example conditions like Chlamydia, gonorrhea, salmonella or shigella through food poisoning, Hepatitis C) , metabolic, connective tissue disease among others.

Osteoarthritis usually occurs following sustained wear and tear on the joints. It commonly affects joints that have been overworked. Some joints are more affected by osteoarthritis than others for example knees, shoulders or wrist.

Certain infections can cause arthritis for example sexually transmitted diseases, food poisoning, Hepatitis B or C among others. Arthritis from infections can sometimes become chronic, and lead to joint damage that is irreversible if the infection has persisted for some time.

Gout occurs as result of excess uric acid and can either come and go in episodes or become chronic if uric acid levels are not reduced. Gout commonly affects a single joint or a small number of joints, such as the big toe and hands.

Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the tissues of the body.

The symptoms of arthritis vary depending on the type, however, there are symptoms that are common to the various types of arthritis which include pain, swelling, stiffness and difficulty moving a joint. Such symptoms may develop gradually or suddenly and symptoms may come and go, or persist over time to become chronic. Pain from arthritis can be constant, intermittent, may affect only one part, or be felt in different parts of the body. People with certain types of arthritis may experience redness and swelling over the affected joint. Stiffness is a common symptom of arthritis which may be felt most likely upon waking up in the morning, sitting in a car for a long time. Some people with arthritis may have difficulty moving a joint or getting up from a chair. It is recommended that anyone who experiences the symptoms mentioned or more should see a physician for appropriate diagnosis as it is important to get an accurate diagnosis as well as start treatment and aim at minimizing symptoms and preventing progression of the disease.

There are studies that suggest that healthy lifestyle choices can prevent arthritis or improve outcome. Some useful measures that can help achieve success with prevention or effective management. Eating a balanced diet can help achieve a healthy weight and control inflammation of the joints. Avoid refined, processed foods and pro-inflammatory animal-derived foods and choose whole plant foods that are high in and that have anti-inflammatory properties. Staying physically active with appropriate exercises can help prevent the condition or improve symptoms. Moving your hands and fingers can help keep your ligaments and tendons flexible and increase the function of synovial fluid. Hand exercises can help strengthen muscles and relieve stiffness and pain. Do not sit in the same position for long periods. Take regular breaks to keep mobile. Research suggests that it is possible for individuals with arthritis to experience short-term increases in pain at the start of exercise, however, continued physical activity can effectively reduce symptoms in the long term. Some forms of physical activities that are joint-friendly for adults with arthritis and heart disease include walking, swimming, cycling. Another factor that can worsen arthritis include joint injuries, therefore it is helpful to select low-impact activities that have low risk of injury and do put too much stress on the joints. If your job requires a lot of pushing, pulling, or lifting of heavy objects, take precautions to avoid injury to your joints. Also, people with jobs that require a lot of typing should maintain good posture.

Modalities of management for arthritis varies depending on the type. You should discuss with your primary healthcare provider for options that is most appropriate.