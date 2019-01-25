Lace fabric has been around for a long time. A lot of people prefer lace because of its durability; it has the ability to maintain its colour and texture for a very long time

Lace is versatile and can be used in different styles and designs such as gown, long or short skirt and blouse, trousers, long or short gown, and so on.

For a wedding, birthday or other important events, you find trendsetters transforming this fabric into different beautiful art pieces.

For instance, Ankara and lace combination styles look beautiful.

Lace elements are used in the creation of festive evening dresses and blouses. The simpler the pattern on the lace, the brighter and lighter the colour of lace fabric should be.

For festive occasions especially, you can choose lace decorated with rhinestones or artificial pearls. Or, it may have embroidery with gold or silver thread.

If you want your neck, chest, and sleeves of your outfit to be made with lace, it is better to go for softer fabric.

However, if you have a very thin lace, you need to sew something underneath as lining for your fabric.