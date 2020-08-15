The feeling of loving and being loved back in return is blissful. It is a sweet feeling to look into the eyes of the one you love and feel their heart beat for you. Love is a beautiful thing if it is reciprocated. When you are in love, you want to scream it to the whole world so that they will know how happy you are.

While sharing your relationship happiness is not a bad idea, you have to know where to draw the line. You have to be careful about sharing things regarding your relationship online. While you shouldn’t keep your relationship a secret to avoid stories that touch, you shouldn’t post everything about your relationship online. It’s a bad idea.

When you are frustrated and at your wit’s end from beefing with your partner, it can feel tempting to lash out publicly, sometimes even on social media. Of course, it’s always a good idea to practise self-restraint in these instances. The world doesn’t need to know when you are experiencing turbulence in your relationship.

If you have a problem with your partner, talk it out in person. Throwing vague clues to the hounds of social media is going to make things worse. It can be so tempting to blast your partner on social media in a fit of rage but know that when you do this, you have opened the door for people to give their two cents about what is going on in your relationship.

Having a bunch of random people telling you how to deal with your partner’s issues can confuse you and make it seem like you prefer to talk to people outside of your relationship rather than discuss issues with the person involved. Don’t stop communicating with your partner about things you are not comfortable with. That’s how matured adults behave in relationships.

Whether you are balling or you are struggling, social media is not the place to distribute reports on the financial health of your relationship. It is tacky and it provides people with way more information than they actually need about you. Keep your financial issues with your partner to yourself.

Keep your sex life away from strangers online. Whether it’s the best you have ever had or deeply unfulfilling, it’s probably best not to discuss your sex life on your social media accounts. For one, most people don’t want to hear about it and two, it can make others highly uncomfortable, including your partner.

It’s best to leave the past in the rearview and refrain from discussing or addressing either of your exes on social media. Even when the exes are doing the absolute most, keep it cute and ignore them. If you are doing better than them, good for you. Face your life and new relationship and mind your business. People don’t have to know about your exes including the ones that cheated on you.

It’s pretty easy to forget about some of the people on your lengthy friend list including family members and close friends who know you outside social media. Don’t forget your colleagues too. They may not post often, but they are still lurking. With this in mind, it is important to remember that not every photo is meant to be shared with your social circles. If you take intimate pictures with your partner, keep it intimate. It is not for public consumption.

There are things you share with your partner that aren’t meant to be seen with anyone else not to talk of strangers online. That helps create an intimate connection between you two. The more that intimate information is shared, the less your relationship feels special, unique and private.

I get it, you want to brag about your relationship and let the world know how lucky you are to fall in love, don’t overdo it. While it might seem special to upload a photo of you and your love just waking up, you are actually allowing strangers get a glimpse into your private moment. This shouldn’t be so.

Nobody wants to log on social media and read stories about their family members online. We all know that in-laws will try you and test your patience in ways that few people can. Still, it’s a good idea to refrain from speaking negatively about your partner’s family on social media. In addition to making your partner feel bad and adding fire to the flame, it’s better to handle these issues behind the scenes and without an audience of messy onlookers.

Keep your confidential information to yourself. Healthy relationships require an immense amount of trust to function properly. Exposing sensitive information on social media that your partner shared with you in confidence may cause them to feel embarrassed. Control your itchy fingers because sharing sensitive information about your relationship is obviously a no-go area.

Your online community of friends don’t need to know about your partner’s insecurities. We all have things that make us feel less than confident. It’s a part of life. It is not okay to openly discuss or expose the things that make another person feel insecure without their consent. Similar to sharing confidential or sensitive information, this will create distrust in the relationship.

For many women, cheating is a huge issue. Whether the cheating was committed by you or your partner, it’s almost never a good idea to disclose this information on social media. Putting a cheating partner on blast may feel good momentarily, but you will likely come to regret it. No matter how heartbroken you feel by your partner’s betrayal, don’t splash their photos on social media with lengthy, hateful posts.

Don’t post mean jokes about your partner on social media. People on social media are famously bad at misinterpreting things. You might have a good intention posting the joke but other people can take it out context and this can cause problems between you too.

Without the context that you share as a couple, people aren’t going to see the humour in your partner’s uncanny ability to get lost on your posts. They will see the disrespect. Keep the mean jokes between you two to avoid unnecessary issues.

