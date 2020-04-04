In times like this, if your partner has more than he or she needs, does he or she share? Is he or she looking for opportunities to donate? Is he or she trying to help those who cannot help themselves? Or, is he or she just worried about himself or herself, hoarding their resources, and looking out for themselves only?

Everybody’s patience is being tested right now. People are waiting in long lines just to go shopping for provisions and food at supermarkets. Those who are working via Zoom or other online platforms or having to learn how to use new software and deal with connectivity issues. You will both be sharing space more than usual and resources like the bathroom or the TV. Is your partner patient or do they become irritable with impatience?

Is your partner generally considerate? You will be together a lot now, and really need to be aware of one another’s needs and moods. There will also be chances to show consideration to others, like allowing those who aren’t as strong to take your place in line at the store or have your neighbor get some of the foodstuffs you bought at highly inflated prices. How does your partner respond in these situations?

It’s time to be frugal but unfortunately, some men and women don’t know the meaning of that word. It is however important for people to spend money on important things rather than on frivolities because the unemployment rate will rise after this pandemic. You may lose your job or business when this is all over.