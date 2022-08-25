From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against moving to Northern Cyprus, as many (about 20) have met their untimely death due to the human right abuses meted to them in thar country.

The Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the warning Thursday, at the 48th session of the State House Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NIDCOM Chairman, while providing an update on the Commission’s activities, expressed regret that Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis in Northern Cyprus, with no one able to intervene due to the political situation there.

She warned that the country, which is only recognized by Turkey, does not have robust mechanisms that would enable the Nigerian government to pursue justice for several Nigerian students killed in Northern Cyprus.

She said: “Officially called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus. Recognized only by Turkey, Northern Cyprus is largely considered by the United Nations and the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

“Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily.”

Dabiri-Erewa also disclosed that over 10,000 stranded Nigerians have been evacuated so far.

She added that every Nigerian stranded in the Ukraine at the start of the conflict have returned home safely.

She also said students psychologically affected by the conflict have undergone proper counselling before continuing their education either online or onsite by enrolling into local Universities to continue their programmes.

Dabiri-Erewa, commended Nigerians in diaspora for their continued support to the development of the country despite the security challenges, saying that they have committed $20 billion in 2021 and $4.8 billion as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The NiDCOM) boss also dismissed Nigerians in Diaspora’s fears that the current security situation would jeopardize their business interests in the country.

While acknowledging the insecurity in parts of the country, she however, noted that it is temporary, assuring that the federal government is doing all that is necessary to resolve the situation.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that Nigerian security forces have recently been bombarding terrorists in a determined attempt to end their menace, expressing confidence that whoever invests in the country among the Diasporans will receive a return on their investment.

According to her, “home remittances is four times our FDI and contributes about 6.1% of our annual GDP. Our Diaspora are now an economic factor for development which we have coined a term Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI).”

While stressing the importance of Nigerians in the diaspora, the NIDCOM boss, said they have continued to contribute their skills and resources to the development of the country in various sector such as health, education, technology, finance, transportation, housing entertainment amongst others.

Dabiri-Erewa declared that that whoever invests in the country among the Diasporans will have return for their investments.

“Nigerians in the diaspora have a significant role to play in the development of Nigeria, now and for years to come.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari led- Administration has in recent times recorded remarkable feats and outstanding successes in the core area of her foreign policy and international relations.

“These successes can be shown through the caliber of human resources that Nigeria boast of in the diaspora.

“There has been a renewed enthusiasm and admiration being accorded to Nigeria across the globe especially with the recent advent of eminent Nigerians heading key global organisations in the global comity of Nations.

“The Nigerian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far played a critical role and provided much needed leadership to ensure the rights of Nigerians are protected in the various countries where her citizens reside.

“In spite of the successes recorded so far there are still pockets of challenges being faced by Nigerian citizens across some Nations of the world and especially in crisis regions that requires the urgent attention of the Government,” she explained.

The NiDCOM boss, described Buhari as the most diaspora friendly leader the country has had.

According to her, “President Muhammadu Buahri is the most diaspora-friendly President Nigeria has had. Whenever he goes on foreign trips, he holds town hall meetings with Nigerians out there. He holds robust discussions with them and to us that is very encouraging.

“He has also ensured we return home, Nigerians that are stranded abroad. From Libya, the President brought back over 10, 000 Nigerians; honestly that is a feat. From South Africa, we thank him so much; he was able to bring back a lot of them during xenophobic attacks.

“Ukraine, here again, the President successfully brought back every Nigerian that was stranded in Ukraine and honestly speaking, we thank him for that leadership.

“The UAE, it is a trending problem. As I speak, we have 302 Nigerians waiting in the holding center being profiled.

“We warned that people should not go to that country or similar countries but our people are still going out, breaking the laws of other countries and calling us to help them. This really has to stop.”

Dabiri-Erewa, while reiterating the call for diaspora voting during general elections in Nigeria, stressed the need for Nigeria to tow the parts of other countries the world.

The NiDCOM Chairman, who lamented that the National Assembly has not given the needed cooperation in that regard, however expressed optimism that the matter would be given the needed attention at the end of the appropriate time.

“We engage with committees on diaspora affairs in the parliament particularly for diaspora voting and unfortunately we didn’t succeed. The National Assembly is still not interested in diaspora voting but we will not relent.

“We will continue to engage with them because I believe that those in diaspora should be able to vote because they are legally living in other countries, paying tax there,” she said.