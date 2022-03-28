By Chukwudi Nweje

Barring any last minute changes, the Fusion Council of the Third Force Mega Political Movement, pioneered by the National Consultative Front (NCFront), will on Monday, April 4, in Abuja, unveil the political party platform it will contest the 2023 general election on.

A statement by Bilikis Bello for the National Implementation and Harmonisation Committee of Third Force Fusion Council, yesterday, announced a two months long period of political activities titled ‘Ballot Revolution against the APC and the PDP’ that will climax on Tuesday, May 31 with the National Convention and Presidential Primaries to elect Party National Executive Officers and the Presidential Candidate of the Third Force, even as an Appeal Committee will sit between June 2 and 3 to resolve any issues that may arise from the mega party primaries.

The political alliance is spearheaded by Prof Attahiru Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Pat Utomi, political economist and former presidential adviser among other civil society and labour movements among others.