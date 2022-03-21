By Chukwudi Nweje

The much-anticipated Third Force Mega Political Party, a coalition of political parties put together by the National Consultative Front (NCFront), to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 will hold its congresses, primaries and convention to elect its standard bearers for the general election in April and May.

A statement, yesterday, by the group’s spokesperson, Bilikis Bello, said NCFront would unveil the political party platform it will use in 2023 in Abuja this week.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The group spearheaded by Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Pat Utomi, political economist and former presidential adviser among other civil societies and labour movements, also gave terms and conditions governors, ministers, aspirants, lawmakers, and other politicians who wish to join the NCFront fold must fulfil.

“In view of the intense pressures and numerous inquiries from political gladiators in the country, including former and sitting governors, aspirants, ministers, federal and state lawmakers, among others, disenchanted with the current failed system in Nigeria, the leadership of the fusion council of the Third Force Mega Party has said it will thoroughly access and screen defectors and new entrants to ensure full acceptance of and compliance with Third Force political charter of demand recently adopted to mobilise the Nigerian peoples and workers for the 2023 ballot revolution to rescue and reset Nigeria.”

Speaking during a virtual consultative parley of the NCFront, Bello said the mega political party of choice would be unveiled within the week in Abuja, after which collection of nominations and expression of interest forms would be thrown open for intending party executives at all levels as well as aspiring party candidates for the 2023 general election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She also disclosed that special concession would be given to women, youths and people living with disabilities.

“The unveiling of Third Force Mega Party will be followed immediately by the collection of nominations and expression of interest forms by intending party executives at all levels and aspiring party candidates, ahead of combined congresses, primaries and national convention of the party scheduled to hold between the second week of April and end of May in line with INEC guidelines.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Both expression of interest and nomination forms for both intending party officers and aspiring candidates of the Third Force shall be open for collections from Monday, April 4 to Thursday, April 14, 2022. However, approval for processing fees for expression of interest and nomination forms and concessions to be given to women, young and physically challenged aspirants are to be given by the implementation and harmonisation committee.”

She said the all-inclusive implementation and harmonisation committee constituted by the NCFront’s fusion council would also double as the national convention coordinating committee to oversee and supervise the successful planning of its national convention while the state implementation and harmonisation committees would coordinate its state congresses.

She called on Nigerians who desire a change from what it called unprecedented misrule and hopelessness to register with it and also offer their service in the quest to save Nigeria.