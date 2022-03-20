By Chukwudi Nweje

The much anticipated Third Force Mega political party, a coalition of political parties put together by the National Consultative Front (NCFront), to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 will hold its congresses, primaries, and convention to elect its standard-bearers for the general election in April to May.

This was announced in a statement Sunday, signed by the group’s spokesperson, Ms Bilikis Bello.

NCFront which has yet to unveil the political party platform it will use in 2023 said its party of choice will be announced this week in Abuja.

The group spearheaded by Prof Attahiru Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Pat Utomi, a political economist and former presidential adviser among other civil society and labour movements also gave terms and conditions governors, ministers, aspirants, lawmakers, and other politicians who wish to join the NCFront fold must fulfill.

She said, “In view of the intense pressures and numerous inquiries from political gladiators in the country, including former and sitting governors, aspirants, ministers, federal and state lawmakers, among others, disenchanted with the current failed system in Nigeria, the leadership of the Fusion Council of the Third Force Mega Party has said it will thoroughly access and screen defectors and new entrants to ensure full acceptance of and compliance with Third Force political charter of demand recently adopted to mobilise the Nigerian peoples and workers for the 2023 ballot revolution to rescue and reset Nigeria.”

Speaking during a virtual Consultative Parley of the NCFront, Bello, said the Mega political party of choice will be unveiled within the week in Abuja, after which collection of Nominations and Expression of Interest Forms woll be thrown open for intending party executives at all levels as well as aspiring party candidates for the 2023 general election.

She also disclosed that special concession will be given to women, youths and people living with disabilities (PLWDs).

She further said, “The unveiling of Third Force Mega Party will be followed immediately by the collection of nominations and expression of interest forms by intending party executives at all levels and aspiring party candidates, ahead of combined congresses, primaries and national convention of the party scheduled to hold between the second week of April and end of the month of May in line with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“Both Expression of Interest Forms and Nomination Forms for both intending party officers and aspiring candidates of the Third Force shall be open for collections from Monday, 4th April to Thursday, 14th April, 2022. However, approval for processing fees for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms and concessions to be given to women, young and physically challenged aspirants are to be given by the Implementation and Harmonisation Committee.”

According to her, the all-inclusive Implementation and Harmonisation Committee constituted by the NCFront’s fusion council will also double as the national convention coordinating committee of the Third Force Mega Party to oversee and supervise the successful planning of its national convention while the State Implementation and Harmonisation Committees, to be announced this week will serve as State Congress Committees for the purpose of coordinating its State Congresses.

NCFront called on Nigerians who desire a change from what it called unprecedented misrule and hopelessness to register with it and also offer their service in the quest to save Nigeria.

“We therefore wish to enjoin all Nigerians craving for value based and service oriented change in Nigeria to quickly register with the Third Force Mega Party to rescue and reset Nigeria from unprecedented misrule and hopelessness, as only those who register as members of the Adopted Third Force Mega Party beginning from 4th April, 2022 shall be eligible to participate at the various congresses, primaries and national convention of the new Alternative Mega Party”, NCFront said.