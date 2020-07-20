The Federal and Lagos State Governments have appealed to Lagos residents to stop dumping refuse in drains so as not to jeopardise ongoing road repairs toward partial closure of Third Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation.

They made the appeal on Sunday during a joint inspection of alternative routes under rehabilitation toward the planned partial closure of the bridge on July 24 for repairs.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, during the inspection, called for speedy change of attitude toward drain stuffing causing flooding and quick road degeneration in the state.

“The joint inspection we are carrying out has to do with the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge that is coming up on the 24th of this month.

“We have gone round and seen many places. We started from Ojota, came down to Maryland; we saw where we need to put more attention; we saw where Lagos State has done repairs.

“Right here now we are at Abebe. The problem we have here is just the attitude of the residents.

“We saw the drains, they are all blocked with used tyres, papers and so many things that should not be there.

“We are appealing to our people to change their attitude. Government is spending a lot of money to make sure that the roads are maintained but our people are not cooperating.

“There is no need to turn the drains into refuse cans. Please change your attitudes, otherwise the blockade will constitute a nuisance and the roads will continue to get spoilt on daily basis,’’ he said.

Popoola reaffirmed that the outward Lagos Island lane of the Third Mainland Bridge would be partially closed to traffic by midnight of July 24 for commencement of rehabilitation works on the bridge.

He said the ministry would close the Oworonshoki-bound carriageway first for three months and after completion of work, move to the Island-bound to replicate the repairs.