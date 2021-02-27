From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government yesterday, announced the opening of the Third Mainland Bridge closed since July 24, last year.

The bridge was partially closed for rehabilitation and maintenance for over six months.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, who gave the directive after reviewing the report from the director, Bridges and Design on the update of the rehabilitation, thanked Lagosians for their patience and understanding while the rehabilitation was going on.

“There was no longer any need for us to close the bridge to traffic,” the minister said, while thanking the Lagos State Government and their officials for their effective collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing engineers in ensuring the supervision and provision of traffic control support services to the contractors.

In a statement, the minister expressed his deep appreciation to all those who played one positive role or another including the contractor, Messrs Borini Prono, Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA), Lagos State Management Agency (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the media and civil society organisations too numerous to mention individually.

In particular, the minister acknowledged and thanked all the commuters whose patience, understanding and cooperation were the biggest tools for the successful execution of the works and wished all motorists who use the bridge a safe motoring experience.