The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) says it will increase daily operations on most of the routes and add two new ones to help commuters during the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAGFERRY, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Odusina Akeem, the Public Affairs Officer of the firm, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Balogun said that the steps were part of the efforts to cushion the effect of proposed partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge on the commuting public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the partial closure of the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, expected to last six months from July 24, is to fix worn out expansion joints.

According to Balogun, the state government has concluded arrangements to commence operations on two new routes with the ferries.

He said that one of the two new routes was from the Ilaje-Bariga Terminal situated at the beginning of the Third Mainland Bridge, ferrying commuters from Oworonsoki to Victoria Island, to Falomo-Ikoyi, to CMS-Marina and terminating at Ebute-Ero.

Balogun said that the second route was Bayeku to Oke-Ira Nla to Badore.

“Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) will be increasing its Daily Trip operations in most of the routes it currently operates.

“The increase in daily trip operations will see most of the large passenger boats like the 50 Seater MV Mobolaji Johnson and MV Bola Tinubu embark on two trips every morning and evening respectively.

“The 30 Seaters, MV Igbega Eko, MV Babatunde Fashola and MV Oba Akiolu, will be increasing their trip operations to three in the morning and evening at the Ipakodo Terminal, operating Ikorodu to Victoria Island, Falomo-Ikoyi, CMS-Marina and Ebute-Ero between Monday to Friday throughout the duration of the rehabilitation works.

“The MV Alausa (60Pax), MV Ejirin (60Pax), MV Itesiwaju (60Pax) and MV Ipakodo (40Pax) are expected to embark on one trip each in the morning and evening,” the LAGFERRY boss said.

He said that the new route of Ilaje-Bariga Terminal to Victoria Island, Falomo-Ikoyi, CMS-Marina, Ebute-Ero would operate on round roving trips from 8:00am till 5:00pm on daily basis.

Balogun said that the steps were aimed at saving commuters travel time and providing alternative means of transportation to the residents, especially people living and working on the Island.

The LAGFERRY boss, who assured the public of a perfect arrangement to guarantee their safety on water, said that adequate security was guaranteed at car parks in the jetties of the new routes.

He said that each of the jetties had secured passenger parking spaces that would enable them to park their cars, board a boat with security assurance, and get to their destinations in record time .

“LAGFERRY operations will continue from Ijede Jetty, Ikorodu to Badore Terminal, Ajah, Eti-Osa LGA, on daily basis for round roving trips.

“Operations will commence from the new routes of Bayeku Jetty, Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu to Badore Terminal via Oke-Ira Nla, Addo Road, Eti Osa LGA (round roving trips) on daily basis from Monday till Friday (8am – 5pm).

“LAGFERRY boats are state-of-the- art built and equipped with modern technology like free wifi, onboard entertainment and they are monitored in real time to ensure passengers safety.

“The new LAGFERRY is reformed and is boosted with well-experienced and regularly trained captains and deckhands,” the managing director said.

According to him, all passengers are insured and assured of a good safety record.

He said that there would be a strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety regulations including compulsory wearing of life jackets, washing of hands with water/sanitizers, temperature check, maintaining social distancing and operating within regulated hours. (NAN)