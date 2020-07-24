Moshood Adebayo

Amid apprehension by the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge which begins later today, the Lagos State government has allayed fears of motorists and residents of any gridlock.

The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu also assured that traffic officers would be on duty 24 hours daily on the bridge during the six -month repairs.

It said the motoring public therefore needs not exhibit any apprehension, as there will minimal or no negative impact as a result of the partial closure of the bridge.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Federic Oladeinde, spoke during a press briefing to provide update on efforts to ensure hitch-free traffics on the bridge and on alternative routes.

He said 650 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers as well as other traffic officials would be deployed to manage traffic on the bridge and alternative routes.

According to him, the deployed officers would operate three shifts, with each batch working for eight hours, “so that they do not get overwhelmed”.

While appealling to motorists to give maximum cooperation to the traffic officers that would be on duty, Oladeinde said: “they are to work for 24 hours within the period.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho,who also spoke, added that all the promised traffic studies, road diversion, road repairs along the affected routes have been put in place.

“Sure we are not toeing this path for the first time. We promised a traffic management plan that will reduce the travel time from Ikorodu to Lagos while the failed portion of the road at Kosofe is being fixed. Users of that road will attest to the heavy reduction in travel time now and that will be further improved upon at the completion of the road.

“That experience is expected to be replicated on this project. We therefore implore the motoring public to exercise patience and obey traffic rules and regulations as enough men will on hand to guide them,” Omotosho stated.