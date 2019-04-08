As part of efforts in joining the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to drive the adoption of the e-dividend initiative, Third Observers Nigeria Limited has announced that it would be hosting the the Dividend Payment Awards for listed companies in Nigeria.

The maiden edition of the event holds on Thursday in Lagos.

The theme for the year’s awards centers around how regulations protect investments and help secure dividend with keynote presentations from SEC and the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST). The Dividend Payments Award being a yearly event for investors, investment professionals, political leaders, journalists, etc, is aimed at awarding dividend payment performances of listed companies in Nigeria with the core objective of enabling investors and particularly retail shareholders of quoted companies in Nigeria keep abreast of dividend payments by the listed companies including other outstanding performances with a view to encouraging non-dividend paying companies to catch up with their peers.

According to the Managing Director of Third Observers Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Ayodele, the 2019 award winners are the companies that have paid dividend for a minimum of 10 years and above

These companies include Nigerian Breweries Plc, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, NAHCo Plc, FBN Holdings of Nigeria Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, CAP Plc, etc. In all, there are 52 award winners with the awards ranging from bronze, silver and gold He said, “the key benefits of the dividend payment for Nigeria’s listed companies include promoting the culture of dividend declaration by listed companies in Nigeria, encouraging annual good performances by listed companies in Nigeria and to promote the Nigerian capital market”.