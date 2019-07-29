Emma Njoku

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State, has rubbished claims that Governor Godwin Obaseki is at loggerheads with his predecessor and National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, over control of the state and leadership tussle in the House of Assembly.

The state Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, who revealed this in an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos, blamed the crisis on the deceptive nature of players in the state’s political space.

He regretted that the state has been in the news for the wrong reasons because certain individuals who had hijacked the resources of the state in one way or the other resorted to blackmail and misrepresentation of facts to strain the relationship between the governor and his predecessor when the present administration stopped them from collecting and diverting revenue meant for the development of the state.

“’The national chairman of the party has discovered the ulterior motives of the political jobbers going to him in Abuja to spread all sorts of falsehood that the governor has dumped the blueprint drafted to make Edo State attractive for investments to boost economic prosperity of the state in order to rubbish Oshiomhole’s regime, or that the governor is against his people or that the party was bound to lose the next election if the governor is allowed to continue in that direction. Our national chairman now knows better and we are talking and back to where we ought to have started.’’

He explained that the party decided to throw its weight behind the governor because of his resolve to take the state to next level of development.