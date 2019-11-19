Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has dismissed claims of plans to elongate the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate reaction came following criticisms that have trailed the Bill tagged: “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches” which scaled the first reading in the Senate last week. The Bill is sponsored by Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who doubles as Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

The Senate said the Hate Speech Bill is not meant to cage Nigerians and pave the way for President Buhari to run for a third term in office.

Acting Senate spokesman, Godiya Akwashiki, while addressing newsmen, debunked the claim that the bill was a precursor to handing over a third term to President Buhari.

He said the Bill was privately sponsored and could not be viewed as representing the position of the Senate. “So, those claiming that we’re initiating moves to give President Buhari a third term are wrong. We have no such plans. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed on Sunday that the Bill is a plan by the Senate to extend the tenure of President Buhari. Nigerians should disregard that. We have said it and we are saying it again, when the Bill comes to the floor of the Senate we will take a decision that will be in the interest of Nigerians and Nigeria.

“Some changes will be made and areas that are contentious will be removed. And if lawmakers decide to drop the Bill, it will not pass. Ee will protect the interest of Nigerians at the end of the exercise,” he said.

Former spokesman of the Senate and current Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, also dismissed insinuations that there were plans to use the Bill as a launchpad to offer Buhari another term.

Abdullahi said he was unperturbed by criticisms trailing the bill and vowed to go ahead with the second reading.

He said he was not approached by the executive to sponsor the Bill to pave the way for President Buhari’s third term..

“I have read from some senior citizens and others who have not even read the Bill that I was sponsored by the Executive. That is not true. This Bill is my idea and I sponsored it to correct this campaign of hate speech. I have seen so many interventions and that’s the beauty of democracy. Some people have called me. Some have sent personal messages to me, and some have threatened me. But I am not bothered. I won’t allow those things get to me.

“I will bring the Bill for a second reading and my colleagues will be convinced on why they should support it. But it’s up to the Senate to accept or reject it. I am not bothered at all,” he said.

Abdullahi said he came up with the bill to tame the growing hate campaigns in the country, and expressed the optimism that it would ensure justice for Nigerians wrongfully accused and killed.

Abdullahi cited the brutal murder of Tekena, Lloyd, Ugonna and Chidiaka in 2014 and said the University of Port-Harcourt students were victims of hate speech.

He said the bill if passed into law with a death penalty would ensure justice for victims and their families by ensuring that perpetrators face the weight of the law.

“The death penalty is not definite like some Nigerians are making it seem. In the National Assembly, bills go through legislative processes. The concerns on the death penalty are genuine and will be amended accordingly.

During these processes, amendments are made to fine-tune the bill in meeting with existing realities.

“Therefore, the hate speech bill will go through these processes to ensure Nigerians get the best out of the proposed bill. If passed, the bill will ensure justice for Nigerians who are silent victims of hate speech. As we speak, statistics show that so many Nigerians are depressed and suicidal. This is as a result of the way our society is presently wired.

“We live in a hate-filled society and need an existing law to address this. In Kenya, they found the need to address the associated Ills of hate speech and they are now better for it with the introduction of laws in that direction. In 2014, if you recall, four university of Port Harcourt students were unjustly murdered in cold blood as a result of hate speech,” Abdullahi said.