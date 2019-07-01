Something must kill a man. Even if he does not die the death, he could be pulled down from his Olympian height. Almost always at the root of the downfall of most men is a woman.

The biblical Samson nested on the delectable laps of Delilah and forgot his anointing until he became a caricature in the house of his enemies. Eventually, he committed suicide, though at death he wreaked very vengeful mass killings against the enemies.

Mike Tyson was a furious fighter who broke the bones of great men with great flourish. Yet, the lithesome frame of Desiree Washington knocked him out so bad, thus consigning him to the dustbin of history; he never recovered despite Donald Trump blaming his victim for the rape incident. He learned the hard way that no sane man plunges his nozzle carelessly into just any tank and remains the same; some of the tanks are noxious. Even before Tyson got entangled in the unholy desire, his then wife, Robin Givens, had given him a sucker punch divorce. Tyson remained dazed by the upper and lower cuts until Buster Douglas completed the rout by snatching his championship belts, leaving for history relics of a man who conquered all but desire.

Take a peep into history and you will see great men that women’s luscious grassy triangle wrecked … Rolling Stone. Bryan Singer. Bill Cosby. And nearer home, Etim Esin, Godwin Okpara, et al. Now pending on the roll are soccer stars Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar, and many more men, swimming and drowning in that smouldering bottomless pit.

It becomes more intriguing when the predators are supposed men of God. The Catholic Church has been caught in the web of several sex abuse scandals such that Pope Francis is at his wits’ end clearing the Augean stable.

Last Friday, news broke about claims by Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of velvet-voiced singer, Timi Dakolo, that the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, raped her when she was a chorister in the church.

“He tapped me and said, you should be happy I’m the one that did this to you, and he said I’ll see you and he left. He said, ‘be happy a man of God did this to you, disvirgined you’. At this point, he was already a pastor in Ilorin, his wife had given birth to their first child Shindara and I was in the choir,” Mrs. Dakolo had claimed in her narration.

Expectedly, the report of the ‘unholy anointing’ has elicited a buzz on the social media, with some hailing the woman’s courage to speak out and others rising in defence of the pastor.

However, this writeup is not about condemning or commending either Pastor Fatoyinbo or Mrs. Dakolo. This writeup is about deploring the usual speed and eagerness unleashed in castigating the body of Christ, cashing in on the very sad and deplorable episode.

The Fatoyinbo-Dakolo tangle is a complex conundrum, which only God and the duo understand and can help resolve. There is the inclination to believe Mrs. Dakolo because I would never know what could prompt a married woman to make such claims in public, despising the shame, her husband’s reputation and her kids in a society like ours. I would also be making a mistake to conclusively say something happened without interrogating the whole scenario. I am not ready to do either since law enforcement is not my turf.

All I must do is to recommend the Holy Spirit to both parties. Pastor Fatoyinbo is not infallible; he is a man. If anything like that happened, this is not the time to grandstand; it is time to confess the sin committed long ago, atone for it and be free. If he did, he would be gaining the sympathy of the same people crying for his head but, more importantly, forgiveness and approval of God. In any case, right or wrong, it would be imprudent to go to court, as he has hinted, where more rubbish could be brought to the fore. However, if he is being blackmailed or his ministry is the target, he should remain resolute just as Apostle Johnson Suleiman did when satanic conspiracy was woven against him not too long ago and he emerged from it unscathed, to the glory of God and validation of his ministry. He stands taller today to the shame of those who plotted his downfall and I respect him a lot for that.

On that score too, I appeal to Mrs. Dakolo to recant like Stephanie Otobo did, if, for any reason, there is a mistake somewhere. This is especially so because, if Pastor Fatoyinbo is what he says he is, nobody dares the anointing and remains the same.

I find some of the utterances on this matter very loathsome. This is a matter that should make all of us bow our heads in shame, yet some people are talking about wanting war and giving war. Splashing mud on Mrs. Dakolo by picking on her past does not help Fatoyinbo. Rather it casts him in the light of a vindictive person, trying hard to cover his misdemeanor. So, for goodness sake, cease!

The kingdom of God has suffered more violence in our age than in the time of John the Baptist and it is mostly self-inflicted. This is what happens when there is no more difference between the house of God and a discotheque; when there is no difference between the man of God and a showbiz impresario, entertaining his audience; when the church and the world have formed a bond of confusing razzmatazz; when the darkness of the world has encroached on the light of the gospel, dimming it; when the ways of the world now influence the church instead of the other way; when babalawos andmamalawos are now adorned in suits behind polluted altars steeped in blood.

A lot of people see inglorious developments in the church as opportunity to rubbish it but I pity their ignorance. Before this present age, Matthew chapter 24:24 had foretold the emergence of false prophets, who pervert the truth of the gospel for material gain. They distort the message or water it down to retain large congregations, heading nowhere but hell. Unfortunately, there are fake believers too whose eyes are trailed only on spiritless miracles without basic requirement of first seeking the Lord. They are glued to the entrapping words of con artistes on the altar without recourse to the word of God and are scammed. This is very pathetic.

So, before you celebrate what you see as ills of the church, think again. They are not new, neither are they ending soon. In fact, in this end-time, evil will yet multiply. However, judgment will start in the house of the Lord for so God decreed and when it does, all pretenders behind the pulpit and their cohorts shall be blown away by divine whirlwind. They shall surely tumble and great shall be their fall; you watch!