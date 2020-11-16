Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traditional ruler of Omor community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, Oranu Chris Chidume, has said the year is not for effusive celebrations due to many problems and troubles that characterised it, but calls for sober reflection.

Chidume while speaking during a monthly meeting of the Omor Royal Cabinet where a resolution was passed on the conduct of the 2020 Ofala festival to be held in low-keyed on December 11 and 12, due to COVID-19 pandemic, said it would be to the best interest of the populace to adhere to the government’s guidelines on the pandemic.

Reflecting on other events that shaped 2020, he pointed out that aside the COVID-19, the year has been fraught with many other challenges which significantly affected the community and the country at large.

“In May 2020, the Anambra State Government waded into the skirmishes between farmers of Omor and Umumbo extractions rising from claims to designated land clusters at Lower Anambra Irrigation Project at Omor. The clusters in contention were E71, E72, E8, E9 and E10. This crisis resulted to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property. This affected the economic activities of the community.

“The flooding witnessed in different parts of the country affected Omor as an agrarian community with farmlands submerged by the flood.

“The EndSARS movement, which saw protests erupting in different parts of the country, distorted economic activities of the country as the government enacted curfew to quell the unrest.

“These events, the monarch maintained, called for sober reflection. “The year definitely is not a year of effusive celebrations but calls for sober reflection.

“In view of the COVID-19 challenges, the Omor Royal Cabinet, and the Omor Supreme Elders’ Council have resolved that the 2020 Ofala Festival of Igwe Omor will be celebrated in a low-key at Igulube Royal Palace, Omor.

“This resolution is in response to the extant Anambra State Government’s COVID-19 protocols on hygiene and safety, which among other measures, stipulate a gathering of not more than 30 people,” he said.

On the programme of the Ofala celebration as outlined in a statement by his Press Secretary, Benedict Alechenu Michael, the basic ceremony of the Ofala, Omor-in-Focus, would be held on December 11, 2020. Only Eze Ana-Ukwu and the members of the Omor Royal Cabinet and Omor Supreme Elders’ Council are expected to participate in the activity.