It may be natural to be kind, loving and accommodating to others but it’s just unfortunate how some people abuse that.

Have you given people certain privileges and they abused it? They begin to see such privileges as a right. They make you regret your good intentions. Well, you must learn the act of managing such people this year.

In 2019, stop showing up at people’s doors unannounced. It doesn’t matter if they are your friends, neighbors or family. Learn to respect other people privacy.

If you always barge into someone’s home without prior notice, you disrupt the activities they already planned for the day or evening. They may not be able to stick to their plans any longer following your sudden appearance.

Maybe you are not observant enough or that you choose to ignore when they are giving you obvious signs that you have overstayed your welcome. They are on long phone conversations when you are around.

They abandon you in the sitting room to take a nap in the room, return after an hour or two to meet you still wonderfully seated with no intention of leaving any sooner.

You talk endlessly, bring up random topics and want to drag them into gossip, not minding that it’s getting late and they need some space.

Until they are forced to tell you it’s late and it’s time you left, you would just pretty much stay put or even pass the night because it’s late.

This year, do not visit anybody’s house or office unannounced; and if you must because it’s inevitable make your visits snappy. Don’t wait till they have to literally ask you to leave.

Learn to not make your visits regular. Make yourself scarce a little. Let them look for you too even if it’s on phone to ask why you have not visited of late, just give them any reasonable excuse. And when you visit them again, do not over stay.

To those who have made it a point of duty to call certain people on phone every day. These people you call daily are neither your family, real friends, spouse, lover or children, you just want to feel among. And you expect them to pick up your calls and speak with you whenever you call.

He could be a rich man or highly respected somebody. Your calls to them are often more of a show off that you have access to their phone numbers or you just want to greet them. Continue and they will soon start avoiding your calls.

Be mindful of such callers who have made calling you a daily routine, most of them call you just to show people that they know you as well as can call you at anytime.

Trust me, such calls are usually put on speaker handle for others to listen to your conversations.

It’s best not to pick their calls whenever they call and do not return their calls immediately. If possible always busy their calls and ask them to send a text instead, or you return their calls at night when you know they must have retired for the day or by the weekend, that’s how to diplomatically tire them out.

To those of you who always prefer to call the Police Commissioner, the Inspector General of Police or soldiers when you have little problems with people that can be sorted out within or by a local police station without any hassles.

You abuse people’s positions and uniforms because you want to intimidate others and show off. This year, learn to settle your little problems until it is absolutely necessary to involve those in high places. By so doing, they won’t have to avoid your calls subsequently because they know you are into small talks.

As a uniform personnel, you must resist the temptation of always helping your friends and family fight their dirty fights. You must not always act like a zombie whenever they call to report an incident.

As a matter of fact, if you notice friends and family who are out to use your uniform and office to settle their personal rifts with people, kindly avoid picking their calls and always call them back later. Once they know you are not always at their beck and call, they will sit-up.

Do not just call random numbers on your phone because you have airtime or because you are bored. Some people just call random numbers they see on pages of Newspapers asking questions that have no correlation with what was written in the newspaper. This year, call because you have something important to discuss with them.

When you call people to check on them or you show up at their doors unannounced because it’s been a while, you would see how quickly they would speak with you and how enthusiastic and welcoming they would be because they have also missed you.

This New Year, choose to not remain unfortunate. Refuse to abuse privileges.