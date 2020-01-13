In recognition of the contributions and roles played by leaders, influencers and shapers of the last decade, The Board of Editors, THISDAY Newspapers Group, has begun nominations for awards in different categories to choose persons and/or institutions that have defined the last decade and made a difference to our world.

Winners who emerge from the snap nominations are expected to be announced ahead of events lined up in commemoration of its 25th anniversary, at the THISDAY Awards 2020 segment, slated for January 20, 2020 in Lagos.

The categories for nominations are:

Company of The Decade, Brand of The Decade, Bank of The Decade, Banker of The Decade, Person of The Decade, CEO of The Decade, Entrepreneur of The Decade, Woman of the Decade, Philanthropist of The Decade, Institution of The Decade, Governor of The Decade and Minister of The Decade.

Each category will have The Editors’ Choice and The People’s Choice. The Board of Editors’ Choice is now ongoing. For the People’s Choice, readers and audiences should e-mail their nominations, telling us why they made each choice to [email protected] in 50 words. Nominations close at midnight today.