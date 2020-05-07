The THISDAY and ARISE Media Group in association with notable partners has donated a Treatment & Isolation Centre in Abuja.

The centre located at the THISDAY Dome in the Central Business District, Abuja, has capacity for 360 beds which can be scaled up to 500 beds if the need arises.

The partners in the project are the Sahara Foundation, the Corporate Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), African Finance Corporation and the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company which handled the internal partitioning amongst others .The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele are among top officials who have visited the Centre ahead of formal opening next week.