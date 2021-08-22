(dpa/NAN)

Elaine Thompson-Herah came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old 100 metres world record on Saturday as she clocked the second-fastest time ever at the Diamond League meeting.

The Jamaican blazed to victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in 10.54 seconds, eclipsing the 10.61 she ran to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo last month.

She finished well clear of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.73.

Sha’Carri Richardson, the American who missed the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, finished last in 11.14 in her first race back following a one-month ban.

Griffith Joyner’s mark of 10.49 from 1988 has long appeared untouchable, but Thompson-Herah’s exploits this summer have brought it within reach.