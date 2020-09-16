Media aide to Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, has dismissed the news circulating on social media that the vice presidential candidate of the PDP has fallen off with the party and its leaders due to mismanagement of campaign funds as fabrication by “shameless and mindless ingrates.”

In a statement, yesterday, Obienyem said two versions of the fake news signed by different persons suggested that the writers were either confused or out of their wits.

Obienyem said he was happy each time he saw such a fabrication because after research and going through the books the perpetrators of the fake news who found nothing on Obi would resort to their penchant to manufacture what did not and probably would never exist.

Recalling how most of those involved in campaigns at different times were either questioned or detained by anti-corruption agencies, Obienyem said because of Obi’s known principles in the management of public funds, he was neither invited nor questioned at any time.

Obienyem said contrary to what they wrote on Edo campaign, Obi had actually been to Edo three times on campaign, including yesterday where he partied fraternally with the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who was reported to have declared him persona non grata.