From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has declared that those against the ban on open grazing as contemplated by southern states want killings to continue.

He made the declaration while speaking at the Presidential Ministerial Press Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the resolve to ban open grazing by southern governors is equivalent to prohibiting spare parts trading in the north.

But while reacting to Malami’s comment Umahi said those who hold that view misunderstand the situation.

According to him, the south has no grazing routes, noting that allowing cows to move freely would mean trespassing on peoples property, adding that the crises and killings, led to the setting up of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

While emphasizing that he does not subscribe to free movement of cattle, Umahi, called for the funding on cattle ranches through the Federation Account.

The Governor pointed out that while many northern states are ready for ranching, the idea is being sabotaged.

Details later…