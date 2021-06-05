From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Minister of Interior Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday came down hard on those calling for secession in Nigeria, saying that they are foolish and lack love for the country.

He said those who genuinely love Nigeria will not for any reason call for secession but pray for the continued existence of the country in spite of its challenges.

Aregbesola, speaking in Ilesa, Osun State, at the launch of a book titled “The Rauf I know”, by journalist Mr Oladayo Olanipekun to mark his 64th birthday, said there is nothing to gain if any of the ethnic nationalities in the country secedes.

He called for those agitating for secession to reconsider their decision in the overall interest and peace of the country.

The minister, who served as the Governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018, condemned the recent suspension of the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Rev Adelowo Adebiyi, by the Elders’ Caucus of the party, saying there was no basis for his suspension.

He said The Osun Progressives (TOP), a group recently formed within the state chapter of the APC, was not by any way illegal and members of the group need not be sanctioned by the leadership of the party.

Aregbesola, who announced that he is also part of the group, warned the leadership of the APC in the state against frustrating anyone who identifies with the group.

He declared that the APC will be at the helm of power in the state for a long time and called on members of the party to unite to ensure that the party remains in power.