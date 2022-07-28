Spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has tasked those around President Muhammadu Buhari to ask him to resign.

Baba-Ahmed said his call followed the recent state of insecurity in the country.

In series of tweets, the NEF spokesman feared things might be worse in 2023 considering the current situation in the country.

He said as president, the bulk stops at Buhari’s desk, and that he should take responsibility and not buck-pass to anyone.

“When you have a President with huge powers like ours has, NOBODY leads anything. He is everything. He sets standards. He determines how those below him work. Even VP, governors, legislators, ministers etc.

“He can’t pass the buck. Where you have a near-total collapse, he is responsible. This is MY PERSONAL opinion; I am terrified by the state of Nigeria. I am more terrified by what it will be by May 2023.

“If there are people he listens to, they should ask him to consider resigning. Any lawful option is better than his continuing. Raise your voice, Nigeria; It’s enough,” he tweeted.