From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the mission of those behind the burning of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices, police stations and other government institutions is for the country to fail.

President Buhari, who said they would be frustrated also declared that a rude shock awaits those promoting insurrection soon.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari spoke after he received briefing from INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body round the country, yesterday.

“I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time,” President Buhari said,

President Buhari recalled that he visited all the 36 states before the 2019 election, “and majority of the people believed me, and the election proved it.”

He promised to continue leading the country in accordance with constitutional provisions.

He said those misbehaving in certain parts of the country were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian Civil War.