The General Oversea of Bible-Believing Mission, Abia state, Pastor Kingsley Innocent, has warned Nigerians fronting the calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation to desist or risk leading the nation into anarchy.

The clergyman popularly referred to as “ Talkando” gave this charge while making his new year declaration, which he described as “the year of restoration and recovery”.

He said that those demanding the resignation of the president and a possible military intervention into the polity should be wary of the aftermath of their request as this could disrupt the peace and development of the nation.

Pastor Innocent further prophesied that an end is coming to the insecurity challenges facing the nation ranging from banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and all other forms of unrest experienced throughout the country.

He also charged all those saddled with the responsibility of leading the nation to be steadfast and seek divine guidance over the affairs of Nigeria.