Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has told his political opponents to wait till 2023 to face him at the poll.

The governor, who was speaking while flagging off the reconstruction of the 65-kilometre Moniya-Ijaye-Iseyin Road, said the people of Oyo rejected the main opposition party in the state because they did nothing to develop the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying even though the previous administration awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the road, the job was not done while the money released was shared for the purpose of elections.

“We have told them to meet us in 2023,” Makinde said, adding: “Though they got money, they did nothing. They spent the money on elections but you did you vote for them? If they come to ask for your votes, will you vote for them?”

The governor further stated he was determined to execute the road contract as a way of fulfilling his campaign promise.

He said: “I appreciate you for giving us the opportunity to serve you. During our campaign from here (Moniya) to Oke-Ogun, I promised I will reconstruct the road if I become the governor and, today, I am happy that it is the same project we are flagging off.

He restated the resolve of his administration to construct infrastructure that will target the state’s economy, adding that when completed, the road, which is close to ongoing Dry Port project at Olorisaoko, will aid the movement of agricultural produce and mineral resources from Oke-Ogun area to the Dry Port for onward exporting.

The 65 kilometre road is being executed by KOPEK Construction Company, at the cost of N9.9 billion.

The governor, who described the road as an important one that can uplift the economy of the state, said his government was embarking on the total reconstruction of the road as opposed to the planned rehabilitation by the immediate past administration.

He berated how the road had been abandoned for years, culminating in loss of lives and property as well as the destruction of farm produce due to the deplorable condition of the road.

“On this project, we are not talking about patching but total reconstruction. I know you are all aware that there is a Dry Port project ongoing here in Olorisaoko. So, when they are conveying agricultural produce and solid minerals all the way from Oke-Ogun, this is the point where we will be exporting them,” he said.