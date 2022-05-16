By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has warned those fanning the ember of war saying it is capable of fueling ethics and religious war in Nigeria.

He insisted that the South West would resist any attempt that could trigger crisis and disturb the peace in the region.

In a statement by his media aide, Adams said the culprits should be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

The Yoruba generalissimo also blamed the state government for allowing such sensitive issues to degenerate to a full blown crisis where churches and other places of worship were razed by irate youths and extremists.

He condemned the act in its totality, maintaining that such could also jeopardise the fragile unity of the nation.

“We are in the midst of a full-blown crisis in Nigeria and unless something urgent is done, this may lead to a complete anarchy. There were reports of how some Northern extremists have invaded a the South West.They are everywhere perfecting their insidious plans to set the South West on fire, but I want to state it categorically that we will resist any act that is capable of fueling both ethics or religious conflict.