Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Elder statesman and former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu has identified those opposed to restructuring of Nigeria as beneficiaries of undeserved privilege in the country.

Nwosu said it was unfortunate that those who have been benefiting and enjoying unearned privileges were bent on ensuring Nigeria remains as it is against the interest of the people.

Nwosu called for a look into both the 1995 draft constitution and the 2014 confab report and produce a new constitution for Nigeria.

Some socio-cultural groups and individuals, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Afenifere and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, have been demanding the restructuring of the country.

However, a recent statement by President Muhammadu Buhari through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said his administration would not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the issue of restructuring has taken may a back. But Nwosu noted that it was the issue of restructuring of the country that necessitated the ‘Aburi Accord’ of January, 1967.

“I am happy that a lot of people are speaking out for restructuring. It was the agreement that was not honoured for restructuring at Aburi Accord in 1967 that led to the civil war.

“People who are beneficiaries of undeserved privilege are very reluctant to let that privilege go even if it is in the best interest of everybody,” he said.