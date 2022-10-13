From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A clergyman, Rev Kalu Ukpai Ota has described as the enemy of the people those opposing the reelection of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, in 2023.

This is even as Kalu, in continuation of his provision of dividends of democracy, has donated educational materials to pupils of Maria Coronata Secondary school, Asaga, Ohafia L.G.A, Abia state.

ln a statement, Rev Ita said the performance of the Senate Chief Whip is the best for Abia North since it’s creation.

He called on those opposing his going back to the Senate next year to have a rethink, adding that Abia North people should demonstrate resilience by ensuring that Kalu returns to the Senate.

He particularly praised Kalu’s Infrastructural development strides through the construction of rural roads across the district.

“Kalu has set a standard for other senators to emulate. Without mincing words, Kalu is better than all the senators in Abia State. We’re talking about over 68 road projects in our zone and people are not thanking him.

This is not about politics; our people should be grateful to him for all the things he has done.”

Meanwhile, Kalu has continued the distribution of educational materials to schools in the district, with the distribution of books and other educational materials to

pupils of Maria Coronata Secondary school, Asaga, Ohafia L.G.A.

Represented by Mbila Ayi, his Legislative Assistant, Kalu said the gesture was in line with his promise of investing in human capital development in the district.

Principal of the school, Rev.Fr Jude Okoafor expressed profound gratitude over the academic project embarked upon by the Senate Chief Whip.