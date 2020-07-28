Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo Central senatorial district, Elder Mathew Emiohe, yesterday, said the party is not perturbed by the resignations of some aides to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who he described as ‘moles’, adding that the party is excited over their exit from the government.

Emiohe, a grass-roots politician and member, Governing Council of the state owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, stated this while speaking to newsmen in Benin City, on the gale of resignations that hit the Obaseki administration.

‎The PDP, he said, is prepared and ready to vote massively for Governor Godwin Obaseki whom he claimed has many visible projects in his kitty, alleging that the opposition party is only interested in perpetrating and instigating violence in the state to gain relevance.

“Those that are leaving are the ones we don’t want in the PDP because we don’t want to have betrayals and moles among us, they don’t have any political relevance and cannot win their units or wards. Nobody is going anywhere with them.

“However, in any elections, it is normal, people must defect and resign. PDP has equally received large numbers of APC supporters too. So, we are not bothered at all, we are also gaining more.

“As a political party, we are very prepared for the September governorship election while the other party is preaching violence. This only tells you that they are not ready while we are interested in peace and victory because of the level of our preparedness.

“The fact that Obaseki has performed and with all the things Oshiomhole did to him only generated sympathy for the governor. The disqualification meted to him was very uncalled for. For instance, I am an Esan man, our people are not happy because Obaseki is the only governor that has given us hope.

“When he was disqualified, all Esan people felt disqualified, the Esan agenda was disqualified. The momentum to vote Obaseki today is very high and we have never seen this before. Victory for Obaseki is sure”, Emiohe boasted.