From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has condemned the burning of the house of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor at Awo-mmamma, Oru East Local Government by gunmen on Saturday.

A statement by the President General of the Igbo group, Goodluck Ibem, yesterday, described the action of the hoodlums as wicked, despicable, barbaric and senseless.

“We condemn it in its entirety. This is not who we are as Igbo. It is not in the nature of Igbo to commit arson or disrespect of elders.

“Professor George Obiozor since he took over the mantle of leadership as president general of the Apex socio-cultural group of Ndigbo has never been found wanting on any matter affecting Ndigbo. He has always stood in the gap to defend the cause and interest of our people at all times.

“Professor Obiozor accepted the call to champion the cause and aspirations of our people because of the love he has for his people. He accepted the call to serve because he wants to use his wide range of contacts and connections to advance the fortune of our people. He is a fulfilled man who achieved so much is his chosen career of endeavour. He is a man of integrity, strength of character and overflowing zeal to become a blessing to his people.

“Anyone who took part in the planning and destruction of Obiozor’s house is an enemy of Ndigbo and such person or persons will not go unpunished.

“Any tribe that disrespect their leaders should not expect to be respected by other tribes outside their region. These arsonists and their co-travellers must be arrested to account for their actions against this great leader of Ndigbo.”

Ibem urged all politicians, youths and religious leaders in the South East to confront insecurity in the zone.

“Everybody should come out and let’s address these issues that is staring us in the face before our land becomes a deserted area. These arsonist and hoodlums destroying our land in whatever guise do not understand the gravity of what they are doing to Alaigbo.

“No land or tribe advances the cause of their people via destruction and burning of people’s houses. A tribe can only advance through hard work and commitment of purpose. Whoever thinks or believes that destroying the house of our highly respected leader like Obiozor will bring any good to Igboland is definitely not thinking at all.

“We call on security agencies and the youths of Awo Mmamma to mobilise themselves immediately, move into action and ensure those who embarked on this despicable act of shame are brought to book. Ndigbo are great people, we are not known for cowardice and pusillanimity, “ Ibem affirmed.